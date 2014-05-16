Same sex marriage licenses now available in Williamson County, I - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Same sex marriage licenses now available in Williamson County, IL

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes says her office can now issue same sex marriage licenses. This comes after receiving a legal opinion from the States Attorney’s office.

Barnes says software and forms have been updated.

The original date to begin issuing these licenses was scheduled for June 1.

Please contact County Clerk Amanda Barnes at 618-998-2112 if you have questions.

