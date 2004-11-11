Harrisburg Marine Killed in Iraq

By: Mike Shain

Harrisburg, Illinois - A 20-year-old from Harrisburg has become the fourth Marine from the state to die while serving in Iraq in less than a week.

Pickering was a member of the First Battalion, Third Marines. A spokesman for the Harrisburg family says he died yesterday while fighting on the ground in Falluja as part of the U.S. attacks on the Iraqi terrorist stronghold.

Military officials told Aaron's family the news Thursday morning. His family tells Heartland News Aaron liked to hunt and that he was a golf champion in High School Pickering's parents declined to talk on-camera, but his father, Carl Pickering, said Aaron was ready to meet any challenge. The mayor of Harrisburg says the city is planning a memorial for Aaron. As for his father Carl Pickering, this is the second child he's lost. His 17 year old daughter died in a car crash five years ago.