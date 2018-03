Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival 2014

The Cape Girardeau Regional Air Festival will return to the Heartland May 17 and 18.Held at the airport in Cape Girardeau, this year's event features the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and many other high-flying talents.Tickets are $12 in advance/$15 at the gate for adults and $7 in advance/$10 at the gate for children. They can be purchased at capegirardeauairfestival.com , at any Rhodes 101 Stop location or at the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitor's Bureau.There will also be a free shuttle service at the festival.You can click here to get information on the performers or to purchase tickets.