Heartland Sports scores from 5/15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from 5/15

Here are Heartland Sports scores from Thursday 5/15.

MLB
Chicago---3
St. Louis---5

H.S. Baseball
Chaffee---13
Oran---1

Kennett---1
Oran---0
Powered by Frankly