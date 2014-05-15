Incident investigation at Cairo bank, 1 person shot in Sikeston, radio host Casey Kasem found

A group of people in Cape Girardeau feels like their neighborhood is washing away.

Police are on the scene of an "incident" at a bank in Cairo, Ill.

Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an incident at First National Bank in Cairo, Illinois. The streets are blocked off and police are asking people to avoid the area near 800 Washington Ave. Mollie Lair is on the scene and will have the latest on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Todd Tumminia was in Fruitland, Mo. today for firefighter training. He'll have more on that coming up, on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

One person was shot in Sikeston on Thursday, May 15. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety said a shooting happened on Ruth Street and wounded an 18-year-old Sikeston man.

In today’s I-Team report, Crystal Britt talked to homeowners in one part of Cape Girardeau that say they’ve had it with high water, and want the city to do something about it.

A Holcomb, Missouri police officer is accused of trying to hide someone involved in an investigation, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Holcomb Police Officer Alvin E. Roberts, 51, faces felony hindering prosecution charges.

More than 1,800 students walk through the front doors of the McCracken County High School each day. It’s all part of the district’s efforts to create more opportunities for its students. Christy Millweard talked to school officials about what it’s been like since they opened their doors to students for the time last fall. You can click here for the story.

In national news, authorities said ailing radio host Casey Kasem was on vacation – not in danger – when they found him in Washington state this week. A Los Angeles judge on Monday expressed concerns about his whereabouts and safety amid a dispute between his wife and children from another marriage.

Firefighters aided by calmer winds made progress on Thursday against a series of wildfires burning across San Diego County, and authorities collected clues and solicited the public’s help to determine what caused so many blazes to occur simultaneously. Sheriff Bill Gore said the flare-up prompted more than 13,000 new evacuation notices and served as a “reminder to everybody just how volatile this can be.”

