McCracken County High School first year review

More than 1,800 students walk through the front doors of the McCracken County High School each day.

It’s all part of the district’s efforts to create more opportunities for it’s students.

Last fall the school opened the doors to students for the first time, and as school wraps up we wanted to check in.

"It's been a whirlwind," said McCracken County High School Principal Michael Ceglinski. "So much excitement, so many mile stones for us."

Ceglinski said the district combined Lone Oak, Heath and Reidland high schools to allow all students in McCracken County to share the same opportunities.

"The opportunities that students have here are amazing," said senior Brandon Morehead.

"It’s been the opportunity to provide things the kids couldn't have gotten had we been in three separate schools has been fantastic," said math teacher Tammy Chapman.

Opportunities like a dance class, or a marketing class that helps run the spirit shop.

In the first year, students won a co-ed cheerleading national title, earned awards for the AP test scores, and became regional champions in volleyball and basketball to name a few.

"One of the most exciting things is seeing how our sports programs, a lot of people had low expectations for them, but they far exceeded what anybody thought they would do," said Morehead.

But the camaraderie doesn't end on the field.

Seniors Morehead and Courtney Nussbaumer both went to Heath high school before McCracken County.

They say their class size jumped from about 100 to about 400.

"At the beginning of the year everybody was just like oh I miss my old school, I wish I could be there, but now we kind of all just came together, like everybody says like we're a big family, like mustang nation," said Nussbaumer.

"It's been a very exciting year, I was little apprehensive about coming from my other school, cause it's my senior year, but I've made great friendships here from other schools and the academics have been excellent," said Morehead.

Cegliski said it's those seniors that really helped lay the school's foundation.

"They've been here one year, and having been at their other schools for three years, they've really been the leaders as far as bringing our students together, and setting a lot of traditions," said Ceglinski.

Those seniors are expected to graduate on May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

