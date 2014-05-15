MO ranked 4th in best states for BBQ

Missouri is one of the best states for barbecue, per reviews from people who use TripAdvisor.

According to a survey published on their website, barbecue in the Show-Me State ranks fourth, behind Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

We caught up with a barbecue lover at Port Cape on Thursday afternoon who said he's shocked to hear that Missouri ranks so high on the list.

"That's surprising," he said. "But, I guess since there's a lot of barbecue places that makes sense."

By the way, Tennessee ranks fifth on the survey and Illinois is in the top 10 at number eight.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.