MO ranked 4th in best states for BBQ

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Missouri is one of the best states for barbecue, per reviews from people who use TripAdvisor.

According to a survey published on their website, barbecue in the Show-Me State ranks fourth, behind Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

We caught up with a barbecue lover at Port Cape on Thursday afternoon who said he's shocked to hear that Missouri ranks so high on the list.

"That's surprising," he said. "But, I guess since there's a lot of barbecue places that makes sense."

By the way, Tennessee ranks fifth on the survey and Illinois is in the top 10 at number eight.

