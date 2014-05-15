Public hearings set for Noranda complaints against Ameren MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Public hearings set for Noranda complaints against Ameren MO

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold local public hearings in June in complaint cases filed by Noranda Aluminum and 37 individual customers against Ameren Missouri.

The local public hearing schedule appears below.

· June 9, 2014—Caruthersville, Missouri. Caruthersville Armory, 801 West 3rd Street. A PSC staff public information/question and answer session starts at 6:00 p.m., with the taking of sworn statements to follow.

· June 10, 2014—St. Louis, Missouri. Harris Stowe State University, Givens Administration Building, Main Auditorium, #112, 3026 Laclede. A PSC staff public information/question and answer session starts at 6:00 p.m., with the taking of sworn statements to follow.

· June 11, 2014—Jefferson City, Missouri. Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Room 450. A PSC staff public information/question and answer session starts at 6:00 p.m., with the taking of sworn statements to follow.

These local public hearings will be held in facilities that meet the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Any person who needs additional accommodations to participate in these hearings should call the Public Service Commission’s hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearings.

