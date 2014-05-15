Chicago, IL man sentenced for Carbondale home burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chicago, IL man sentenced for Carbondale home burglary

Ameen Solebo (Source: Carbondale PD) Ameen Solebo (Source: Carbondale PD)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County state's attorney says a Chicago man was sentenced for three counts of residential burglary that happened in Carbondale.

Ameen O. Solebo, 21, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 14 to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for each residential burglary, to run concurrently.

Solebo will have to serve a two year period of mandatory supervised release upon his release from prison.

Solebo was accused of burglarizing a home on S. Oakland Avenue in 2013. He was found by a resident inside the home.

With assistance from the Southern Illinois University Police Department, Carbondale police took Solebo into custody a short time later.

During the sentencing hearing, evidence was presented for a number of other burglaries that the defendant was also involved in.

Investigators learned that Solebo planned to sell the stolen property online.

The defendant was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each of the three counts of residential burglary.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.

