Holcomb police officer accused of hindering prosecution

A Holcomb, Missouri police officer is accused of trying to hide someone involved in an investigation, according the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Holcomb Police Officer Alvin E. Roberts, 51, faces felony hindering prosecution charges.

According to the probable cause statement, the circuit court of Dunklin County issued a felony warrant for the person in question after burglary.



The burglary happened on April 28 in Holcomb.

According to the probable cause statement, Officer Roberts is accused of trying to get information from a person for narcotics investigations.

Between May 6-13, Roberts is accused of continuing to make contact with this person knowing a warrant had been issued for their arrest.

Roberts is accused of sending text messages to this person advising them to stay hidden so officers would not arrest this person.

Roberts is accused of showing this person the arrest warrant at City Hall and telling them to hide.

This person told investigators that there were text messages at various times to stay out of town or hide while the police chief was on duty.

After searching the person in question's phone, investigators found text messages reportedly from Officer Roberts saying, "I got him out of there as fast as I could," "He's gone for the night," "He will be looking for you tomorrow," "Be a while, stay hid," "He want to find you when we are done here - so get away," "Was. Hide - I got him distracted."

The person told investigators those messages were from Officer Roberts and they were warning to stay hidden from the police chief.

The investigation continues with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.



