Farmers deal with wet fields

Farmers deal with wet fields

QULIN, MO (KFVS) -

Wet fields have meant more work for farmers across the Heartland.

"It's heartbreaking when you have a season like this. My fields are very wet, and we have even had problems getting the equipment in an out," said Kevin Ashcraft a farmer from Qulin. He grows soybeans, wheat and corn. "It's been the biggest delay on planting," Ashcraft said. "We are constantly reevaluating."

"Rain in moderation is a good thing, this much rain causes issues for things like corn, soybeans, wheat, and vegetable crops too," said Anthony Ohmes, an agriculture expert of the University of Missouri extension office in Cape County.

According to Ohmes, rice is the only crop that fares well with excessive rain. Meanwhile corn often has to be replanted, wheat can be diseased, and it delays bean planting as well.

"It will probably also be an issue for vegetable farmers and strawberries too," Ohmes said.

"We need it to dry out," Ashcraft said. "We think we are going to get to plant the next day and then we don't get to."

"Farmers have to be patient because we still have to wait for optimal conditions," May said. "If you get in a hurry and plant at the wrong time it's going to reduce yields. It hurts everything but cotton the hardest."

"We encourage farmers to evaluate the trouble areas," Ohmes said. "Just watch the spots that flood the worst and try to get those areas build up if possible."

Crop specialist say planting delays could affect the economy over all. Economist say depending on supply and demand we could also see some prices driving up.

"It hurts our workers they are wanting to work and we even have trouble getting the equipment out," Ashcraft said. "It's a constant process of reevaluation."

