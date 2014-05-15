Groups collaborate to clean up Forest Service Road - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Groups collaborate to clean up Forest Service Road

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The clean-up included finding geocaches, or treasures planted in the area. The road adjoins Wolf Creek Bike Trail. (USDA Forest Service photo by Marge VanPraag.) The clean-up included finding geocaches, or treasures planted in the area. The road adjoins Wolf Creek Bike Trail. (USDA Forest Service photo by Marge VanPraag.)
Forest Service Road 3107, which bisects Wolf Creek Bike Trail, was cleaned up by volunteers April 26, 2014. (USDA Forest Service map by Sueanne Cmehil-Warn.) Forest Service Road 3107, which bisects Wolf Creek Bike Trail, was cleaned up by volunteers April 26, 2014. (USDA Forest Service map by Sueanne Cmehil-Warn.)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Friends of Wolf Creek, in collaboration with Southeast Missouri Geocaching Organization, decided to do something about the trash on Forest Service Road 3107 in Mark Twain National Forest's Poplar Bluff Ranger District.

On Saturday, April 26, the two organizations hosted a roadside clean-up along Mark Twain National Forest’s Wolf Creek Bike Trail, which runs alongside Forest Service Road 3107.

Members of the Poplar Bluff community and surrounding areas were invited to join what was called the “Cache in, Trash Out” event. Cache In, Trash Out is a national event occurring every year in April.

Geocaching, the “cache” portion of the phrase, is an increasingly popular game that resembles a high tech treasure hunt.

In all, 24 members showed up to collect garbage from 9:30 a.m. until noon. During this time, participants stayed along Forest Service Road 3107 to avoid turkey hunters. Approximately 28 large garbage bags were filled, not including rubber tires that were also collected. Several were brought to disposal sites by volunteers.

Butler County Highway Department assisted by picking up the rest of the trash bags on that following Monday.

Prior to this, AmeriCorps St. Louis and W.E. Sears Youth Center volunteers had picked up around 50 bags of garbage in previous weeks, forcing participants to search even harder for leftover trash.

The culmination of the event began at noon when geocaches located along Mark Twain National Forest’s Wolf Creek Bike Trail were published on the international site, geocaching.com. It was then that geocaching enthusiasts turned on their GPS units to view the 69 newly-published geocaches.

Spaced one tenth of a mile apart, the caches were spread out in the shape of a giant eagle. Sueanne Cmehil-Warn, Mark Twain National Forest Poplar Bluff GIS specialist, spearheaded this Geo-Art project.

Geocachers traversed trails laden with flowering dogwood and other signs of spring.

“We also saw American goldfinches with newly-yellowed feathers,” said Cmehil-Warn.

As they looked for hidden geocaches, participants were encouraged to pick up trash they found along the way. Geocaches were set out for various skill levels and age groups. Some geocaches involved wading through briars and thick forest understory while others were in the Wolf Creek Bike Trail parking lot or were right off of Forest Service Road 3107.

Geocache sizes ranged from large, camouflaged buckets to matchstick containers. Some caches contained small goodies while others consisted of a container with only a pen and a log for the geocacher to sign upon discovery.

At 6 p.m., geocachers met at a local Poplar Bluff restaurant to discuss their adventures and the day’s activities.

“Collaborative activities such as these allow community members to get to know one another on a deeper level through the accomplishment of common goals,” said Phillip Taggart, Mark Twain National Forest Poplar Bluff Ranger District forester.

Forest Service Road 3107 looks entirely different today than it did in previous weeks.

“Wolf Creek Bike Trail area, particularly Forest Service Road 3107, is much more appealing to visitors thanks to the cooperative assistance of all of the entities who participated,” said Mark Twain National Forest’s Poplar Bluff District Ranger Doug Oliver. “Due to the efforts of the many civic minded individuals and organizations involved, Mark Twain National Forest’s Wolf Creek Bike Trail can now be enjoyed to its fullest.”

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:23 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly