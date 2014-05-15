Red Cross: Give blood in honor of World Blood Donor Day

The American Red Cross encourages donors to give blood in honor of World Blood Donor Day.

Every year, on June 14, raises awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products, and thanks voluntary blood donors for their lifesaving gifts of blood.

“World Blood Donor Day comes at a very important time each year,” said Scott Caswell, CEO of the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region. “Summer can be a challenging time for blood donations, with fewer donors available to donate blood due to busy summer schedules. World Blood Donor Day gives us an opportunity to highlight the need for blood during the summer months and year-round.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Butler County, MO



June 5 from 2 -6 p.m. at Black River Medical Center, 217 Physicians Park Drive in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

June 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cedargate Nursing Home, 2350 Kanell Highway in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

June 9 from 2 -6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 5th and North Main in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

June 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Poplar Bluff Masonic Lodge 209, 2303 North Main in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Cape Girardeau County, MO



June 2 from 1 -5 p.m. at Big River Telephone, 24 South Minnesota in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

June 9 from 2:30 -6:30 p.m. at Mount Auburn Christian Church, 930 North Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

June 11 from 2:30 -6:30 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 3652 State Highway Z in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

June 13 from 2:30 -6:30 p.m. at West Park Mall - Storefront by JC Penney, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Iron County, MO



June 3 from 2 -6 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 204 S. McCune St. in Pilot Knob, Mo.

Jackson County, IL



June 1 from 12 -3 p.m. at The View First Baptist Church, 1201 South Giant City Road in Carbondale, Ill.

June 7 from 8 a.m. to12 p.m. at Carbondale Community High School, 1301 East Walnut in Carbondale, Ill.

June 9 from 2 -6 p.m. at Murphysboro VFW Hall, 108 South 10th St. in Murphysboro, Ill.

June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive in Carbondale, Ill.

June 12 from 2 -7 p.m. at Shawnee Amish Church, 6346 Rock Crusher Road in Campbell Hill, Ill.

Madison County, MO



June 12 from 2 -7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 137 S. Main in Fredericktown, Mo.

Perry County, IL



June 5 from 3 -7 p.m. at Du Quoin American Legion, 900 South Jefferson in Du Quoin, Ill.

June 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tamaroa Community Center, 534 West 2nd North St. in Tamaroa, Ill.

Perry County, MO



June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Perry County Memorial Hospital, 434 N. West St. in Perryville, Mo.

June 6 from 2 -6 p.m. at Elks Lodge 2701, 921 North Perryville Blvd. in Perryville, Mo.

Scott County, MO



June 2 from 1:30 -5:30 p.m. at Ramsey Creek Village Senior Living, 28601 U.S. Highway 61 in Scott City, Mo.

June 4 from 1 -5 p.m. at SEMO Health Network- Sikeston Medical Clinic, 200 Southland Drive in Sikeston, Mo.

June 9 from 3:30 -6:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 120 East Yoakum in Chaffee, Mo.

June 13 from 2:30 -6:30 p.m. at Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores, 100 Outlet Drive in Sikeston, Mo.

Stoddard County, MO



June 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mingo Job Corps Center, 4253 State Highway T in Puxico, Mo.

Williamson County, IL



June 4 from 2 -6 p.m. at VFW Marion, 201 Longstreet Road in Marion, Ill.

June 11 from 2 -6 p.m. at River to River Residential, 1515 E. Deyoung in Marion, Ill.

How to donate blood Simply call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed.

