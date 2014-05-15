First Kyle Dicken Memorial Scholarship awarded - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Kyle Dicken Memorial Scholarship awarded

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Pictured [from left] are Kyle’s grandparents Curtis and Wanda Dicken, Stefeny Jungbluth, and Stephen Winters (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District) Pictured [from left] are Kyle’s grandparents Curtis and Wanda Dicken, Stefeny Jungbluth, and Stephen Winters (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

In a tribute to their son, the late Kyle, the Dicken family awarded the first student of an annual succession of band members a $400 memorial scholarship on Thursday, May 8.

Poplar Bluff High School senior Stefeny Jungbluth was selected by Sho-Me Band Director Stephen Winters to receive the Kyle Dicken Memorial Scholarship. Jungbluth has been accepted in the University of Missouri at Kansas City, where she plans to study music therapy.

“Stefeny is going to be a music major and has been a dedicated member of the Music Department for four years,” Winters explained. “She was selected as the 2014 John Philip Sousa award recipient for the Sho-Me Band, which is the highest honor that the band awards.”

The Dickens started the scholarship fund as a way to assist a band student in living out the dream that Kyle wished to pursue. Kyle played the tuba and trombone in the Sho-Me Band, and desired to major in music at a higher education institution like Jungbluth.

To contribute to the scholarship fund, donations can be made to the Kyle Curtis Dicken Memorial Scholarship Fund via the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, 425 E. Trafficway, Springfield, MO 65806. For more information, call 417-864-6199.

