Poplar Bluff athletic director presents awards of excellence

Poplar Bluff athletic director presents awards of excellence

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District) (Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

On behalf of the Missouri State High School Activities Association, Poplar Bluff R-I Athletic Director Kent Keith presents awards of excellence.

Pictured from left: eighth grader Katie Sliger, seniors Aaron Vincent and Allison Huskey, and eighth grader Thomas Abney received awards of excellence on Friday, May 9, for their exemplary display of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity, as determined by teachers and coaches.

Huskey was also a 2013 recipient of the state honor.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

