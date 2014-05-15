KY man pleads guilty in drug investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY man pleads guilty in drug investigation

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Princeton, Kentucky man entered a plea deal on Thursday, May 15 in connection with a Paducah drug investigation.

Detective Justin Rundles said Charles Breedlove, 27, pleaded guilty in McCracken County Circuit Court to trafficking in less than 8 ounces of marijuana (second offense), in exchange for a recommended 18-month prison sentence.

Rundles said Breedlove was indicted earlier this year after Paducah Police Department Drug and Vice Enforcement officers bought 19 grams of marijuana from him.

Breedlove will return to court later for formal sentencing.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

