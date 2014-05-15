1 WB lane of I-24 closed after semi rollover crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 WB lane of I-24 closed after semi rollover crash

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One westbound lane is closed on Interstate 24 on Thursday, May 15 after a semi crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi rolled over at the 63 mile marker in Trigg County. The truck was hauling pallets.

The truck was removed, but due to equipment issues, the recovery work has been slowed.

KYTC said the lane restriction is expected to be in place until about 6 p.m.

All traffic is moved to the left-hand lane at this site. To reduce delays, drivers may choose to self-detour via U.S. 68 and KY 139.

