1 shot in Sikeston, suspect on run

One person has been shot in Sikeston.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety says a shooting happened Thursday on Ruth Street and wounded an 18-year-old Sikeston man.

Around 2 p.m., Sikeston DPS received several calls of shots fired in the 500 block of Ruth Street. Within minutes, DPS officers arrived on scene and say they found an 18-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his back.

EMS loaded the victim into an ambulance and took him to a local hospital.

The victim told officers he and another person were riding on their bikes when a subject in vehicle leaned out of the window and fired four to five shots at the two men.

Officers say one of the men was shot and they both fled to a residence located at Delmar and Ruth.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle to police, and officers began searching for the vehicle.

About an hour later, Police found what they believed to be the suspect's vehicle. The vehicle was parked hidden behind a home in the 400 block of Lee Street. The vehicle was not occupied and no one was home.

Police are now attempting to identify the people or person who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

According to DPS, the victim has had surgery and is expected to recover.

The motive behind the shooting is still not known. The investigation continues with the help of the SEMO Major Case Squad.

Sikeston DPS is asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact Sikeston DPS. Tips can be called in to Sikeston DPS at our crime-stoppers hotline at 573-471-1500. Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender(s) can be eligible for a cash reward.