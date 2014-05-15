5 charged with engaging in organized crime

A joint investigation conducted by McCracken, Livingston and Marshall County Sheriff’s Departments led to the arrests of six people on Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Michael R. Yeomans, 21, was charged with trafficking in heroin, engaging in organized crime, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor Cothran, 19, was charged with complicity to trafficking heroin, engaging in organized crime, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew S. Markowski, 29, was charged with complicity to trafficking heroin, engaging in organized crime, possession of marijuana, possession of hydrocodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany N. Irvan, 23, was charged with trafficking in heroin, engaging in organized crime, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harold "Tyler" Fletch was charged with trafficking in heroin and engaging in organized crime in McCracken County. He was charged with possession of a first degree controlled subtance three counts (meth, LSD and heroin) in Marshall County.



Katherine R. Morris, 20, was charged with four different counts of possession of controlled substance first degree (meth, heroin, LSD and methadone), possession of controlled substance third degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.



On May 14, a joint investigation conducted by Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson and McCracken County Sheriff detectives led to the execution of a search warrant at 2404 Beiderman Street in Paducah, Ky. The search warrant was executed just before midnight at the home.

Detectives say four adults: Brittany Irvan, Matthew Markowski, Michael Yeomans and Taylor Cothran were found in the home.

During a search of the home detectives seized heroin packaged for sale, marijuana, doses of hydrocodone, digital scales, syringes and cash. The majority of the illegal items were located in plain view inside the home.

The investigation revealed that Yeomans, Irvan and several other individuals were traveling to Chicago, Illinois where they would get large quantities of heroin for the past approximate year. The heroin was then distributed in several Western Kentucky counties. Both Cothran (Yeomans girlfriend) and Markowski (Irvan’s boyfriend) assisted in selling the heroin and collecting drug proceeds.

Detectives determined that another man Harold “Tyler” Fletcher was also involved with above individuals. Fletcher was arrested after May 14 at 2:24 a.m. after he arrived on the parking lot of 7050 Benton Road, at Southern Pride Truck Stop, to deliver drug proceeds from heroin sales.

Marshall County Sheriff detectives searched Fletcher’s Marshall County home on Walnut Street and located additional quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana and a handgun.

Marshall County Sheriff Detectives arrested Fletcher’s girlfriend, Katherine Morris, who was in the home.

Based on the totality of the circumstances five of these individuals were charged with engaging in organized crime. The individuals in this case acted together engaging in illegal drug trafficking for a profit. Engaging in organized crime is a class “B” felony in the state of Kentucky and carries a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison.

Brittany Irvan, Matthew Markowski, Michael Yeomans and Taylor Cothran were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Katherine Morris was lodged in the Marshall County Jail.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said the investigation is continuing and additional arrests are likely.

