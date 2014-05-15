SE Missouri woman pleads guilty in husband's death

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder for killing her husband.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri (http://bit.ly/1swSsA9 ) reports that 50-year-old Cheryl Long entered the plea Thursday. She was originally charged with first-degree murder in the September shooting death of 56-year-old Alan Long of Fredericktown.

The plea deal calls for a sentence of life in prison.

Long's attorney read a statement from her, asking relatives of Alan Long for forgiveness.

Police were originally told that Alan Long had committed suicide. An autopsy and further investigation instead pointed to murder, and Cheryl Long was arrested the next day.

Information from: Daily Journal, http://dailyjournalonline.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.