Miami possible tornado - Missouri Earthquake - 9-11 museum

A possible tornado has been reported a mile west of Miami International Airport (Source: WFOR/CNN)

There was a number of reports of hail in the Heartland this afternoon. Grant is monitoring the radar and will have the latest weather information tonight at 5:00.

Did you feel it? There was an earthquake in Dunklin County on Thursday morning around 10:44 a.m.

Sad to report, a miner in southern Illinois has died after being crushed while working in Franklin County.

Gov. Jay Nixon is raising concerns about a bill that would triple the amount of time women must wait for an abortion.

Sears is considering selling its Canadian stores.

A woman facing attempted murder charges in connection with a 2013 arson fire near Bloomfield was in court today.

A tree fell on a house in Union County on Wednesday. Allison Twaits talked to the homeowner.

Some farmers are seeing a lot of issues due to wet weather. Their flooded fields just won't dry out, leading to delays, and in some cases, replanting. Holly Brantley reports from Butler County.

Volunteers firefighters work to save your house in the event of a fire. Todd Tumminia will show you how they are training to risk their lives to save your house tonight at 6:03.

It was a scary situation yesterday as a number of students were injured in a bus crash in McCracken County. Today, hear what the school district has to say about it.

Imagine, every time it pours your house floods causing home values to plummet. And you feel powerless to stop it. Where can you turn for help? Crystal Britt and the I-Team search for answers in a special I-Team Investigation tonight on Heartland News at 6:00.

Today - tears flowed as the 9-11 museum opened to relatives and survivors. Hear what President Obama had to say tonight at 5:23.

