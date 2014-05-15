National Championship SIC Archery Team recognized at state Capitol

The national championship archery team at Southeastern Illinois College was recognized this week by the State of Illinois House of Representatives 98th General Assembly for the team’s unprecedented five U. S. Collegiate Archery Association 3D championships in its first two years of existence.

SIC’s lady archers won the Women’s 3D Bow Hunter Division national title in 2012. The following year, SIC’s men won the Men’s 3D Bow Hunter and Men’s 3D Compound Division national titles. In addition, Aaron Head of Harrisburg and Hannah Dudley of Stonefort won the Mixed Team 3D Bow Hunter Division national title. Head finished the year by capturing the Men’s Individual 3D Bow Hunter Division national championship.

Representative Brandon Phelps from the 118th state legislative district welcomed the team to Springfield on May 14 to recognize its outstanding achievements competing against varsity squads from major Division I schools.

During the afternoon’s legislative proceedings, Rep. Phelps was granted permission to publicly honor members of the archery team and announce House Resolution No. 1063, which was adopted by the Illinois House of Representatives earlier in the month. The same day, state senator Gary Forby recognized the team and its accomplishments during the Senate’s morning session.

The resolution congratulated the team on its outstanding performance in collegiate archery and pointed out that eight of the 45 collegiate All-American 3D archers named in 2013 were from Southeastern Illinois College.

Southeastern will defend its national titles this coming fall at the 3D US Intercollegiate Archery Championships hosted by the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Not present were Jordan Walker of Carrier Mills and Eric Janssen of Kankakee.



