WATCH - #USDABeeWatch cam in Washington, D.C.

This story is buzzing, literally!



The People's Garden Apiary located on the roof of the Jamie L. Whitten Building at USDA Headquarters in Washington, DC is home to approximately 40,000 Italian honey bees.

You can #USDABeeWatch any day of the week by tuning into the live bee cam here:



[http://www.usda.gov/wps/portal/usda/usdahome?navid=usdabees]

According to the USDA, the worker bees are all female and are busy collecting nectar and pollen to convert into honey.

Springtime in the Nation's Capital is a major time for honey production by honeybee colonies.

