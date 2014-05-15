KSP on the lookout for drunk drivers

HICKORY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout checking for compliance with vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes.
According
to state police, the reason for traffic safety checkpoints is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers.
Drivers can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.
Listed below are the supervisory-approved traffic safety checkpoint locations in the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 district.
This includes the following Kentucky counties:
Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg.
These locations can also be found at http://www.kentuckystatepolice.org.
BALLARD COUNTY
US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
US 60 – at KY 1186
US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
US 60 at Bill Corner Road
US 62 – at Lovelaceville (4-way intersection)
US 62 – Ballard/Carlisle County line
KY 286 – at KY 1345 (Myer Road 4-way intersection)
KY 310 – at KY 1105 Oscar
KY 473 – at KY 358
KY 473 – at KY 1564 (Joppa Landing Road)
KY 1105 – at KY 473 (West) Bandana
KY 1290 – at North Ballard Church Road
Holloway Landing Road and Sallie Crice Road
Wildlife Lodge Road and Turner Lake Road
CALLOWAY COUNTY
US 641S – between Tennessee state line, limits of Hazel
US 641S – at Green Plains Road
US 641S – at Barber Drive
US 641S – southernmost limits of Murray to MP 6.5
KY 80 – at Potts Road
KY 80 – at Hale Road
KY 94W – at KY 893 Lynn Grove
KY 94W – at KY 1660 (Robertson Road)
KY 94E – at KY 280
KY 94E – at KY 497
KY 121S – at Tennessee state line
KY 121S – at Henderson Road
KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
KY 121S – at Applewood Road/Locust Grove Church Road
KY 121N – at KY 1660
KY 121N – between MP 21.066 – MP 21.259
KY 280 – at Cohoon Road
KY 299 – at KY 464 Kirksey
KY 464 – at KY 1824
KY 464 – at KY 1836 (Hammond Road)
KY 732 – at Turner Road
KY 893 – at KY 1497
KY 1497 – at Justice Road
CARLISLE COUNTY
US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington
US 51 – at the Ballard/Carlisle County line
US 62 – at Ballard/Carlisle County line
US 62 – at KY 121
US 62 – at KY 1820 KY 80 – at KY 307
KY 80 – at CR 1126
KY 121 – at KY 307 Thomasville
KY 307 – at CR 1110/CR 1116
KY 1371 – at KY 1377
FULTON COUNTY
US 45 – at KY 307
US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility
KY 94 – at KY 1099 (west of Hickman)
KY 94 – at KY 239 (4-way stop intersection) Cayce
KY 116 – at KY 166
KY 125 – at KY 166
KY 125 – at KY 1099
KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line
KY 166 – at KY 239
KY 309 – at KY 1099
GRAVES COUNTY
US 45S – KY 94 Water Valley
US 45S – KY 339 Wingo
US 45S – at or about Brush Creek Bridge (MP 6.084)
US 45N – KY 121
US 45N – KY 849 intersection
US 45N – KY 1241 Folsomdale community
US 45N – at or about McCracken/Graves County line
KY 58 – KY 301
KY 80 – at Carlisle/Graves County line
KY 94 – at or about MP 3
KY 94 – at KY 303
KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
KY 94 – at KY 97 Tri City
KY 97 – at or about MP 0 to MP 1.114
KY 97 – at KY 1485 Bell City
KY 97 – at KY339E/KY 381 Sedalia
KY 121N – KY 339W intersection
KY 121S – Farmington (at or about former Bank of Farmington)
KY 129 – at Wingo Road
KY 131 – at KY 348 (4-way stop) Symsonia
KY 131 – from at or about MP 9.8 – MP 9.9 (Kaler Store)
KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)
KY 339 – at KY 1820 Melber
KY 408 – at KY 945
KY 408 – at KY 1241
KY 943 – at or about Batts Road/Mood Road intersection
KY 1241 – at Knight
KY 1890 – between KY 97 & Jeff Davis Road
HICKMAN COUNTY
US 51 – at Carlisle/Hickman County line
US 51 – at KY 1529
KY 58 – at KY 123 Columbus
KY 58 – at KY 307
KY 80 – from MP 0 – 3.5
KY 94 – at KY 307
KY 123 – at KY 239
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
US 60 – US 60 at or about the new Ledbetter Bridge connector intersection
US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)
US 60 – at or between Dyer Hill Mine Road and 3 Rivers Rock Quarry entrances US 60 – at or about MP 21.3
US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line
KY 70 – at KY 866
KY 93 – KY 2225 from MP .3 to MP .5 (Iuka Road & Jake Dukes Road)
KY 93 – at KY 453
KY 133 – KY 838
KY 137 – at Birdsville Road
KY 137 – at KY 1436
KY 453 – at or about MP 0
KY 453 – Haddox Ferry Road (at or about MP 10.460)
KY 453 – Coon Chapel Road (at or about MP 13.990)
LYON COUNTY
US 62 – at KY 810 (South)
US 62 – at KY 295 North (Dycusburg Road intersection/all directions & lanes)
US 62 – at or about Eddyville Industrial Park KY 93 South – at Port Authority Road
KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection
KY 293 – at or about MP 2.4
KY 295 – at Crittenden/Lyon County line
KY 1943 – at Joe Peek Road
KY 453 – at or about MP 0.0 - MP 0.4
USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL
MARSHALL COUNTY
US 62 – between MP 9.4 – MP 10.8
US 68 – at or about west end base of Eggner’s Ferry’s Bridge
US 68 – McCracken/Marshall County line
US 68 – at KY 95
US 68 – at Moors Camp Highway
US 68 – at Olive Creek Road
US 641 – at KY 402 intersection
US 641 – at Riley Road
US 641 – at KY 1422
KY 58 – at Woodtrace Lane/Kyabram Drive
KY 95 – at Jericho Lane
KY 282 – KY 1523
KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0
KY 402 – KY 1824 (4-way stop) Hardin
KY 402 – KY 1311
KY 408 – Salem Chapel Road
MCCRACKEN COUNTY
US 60 (Clarks River Road) – at or about Harned’s BBQ
US 60 (West) – at Rice Springs Road
KY 305 – at Coleman Road
KY 305 – at Schimtt Farms
KY 339 (Clinton Road) – at New Hope Church Road
KY 348 (Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East) – at KY 994
KY 450 – at Puryear Highway
KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)
KY 1241 – at St. John’s Church
KY 1954 (Husbands Road) – at KY 999 (Krebs Station Road)
KY 1954 (Husbands Road) – at or about 0.3 mile marker
TRIGG COUNTY
US 68E – at or about 1 mile East of I-24
US 68W – at or between MP 3.1 – MP 3.5
US 68W – at Arrowhead Trail
US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge
KY 124 – at West End Street
KY 124 – at KY 624
KY 124 – at KY 128
KY 139S – at Old Dover Road
KY 139S – at KY 164
KY 139S – at Old Cadiz Maggie Road (market)
KY 139N – at KY 124
KY 139N – at Bush Road
KY 139N – at Tyler Road
KY 164 – at KY 525
KY 274 – at Goose Hollow Road (Rockcastle -way)
KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge/entrance to boat ramp
KY 624 – at J. Stewart Cemetery Road
KY 778 – at KY 276
KY 1489 – at KY 918
KY 1507 – at KY 958
Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.