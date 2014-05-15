KSP on the lookout for drunk drivers

HICKORY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout checking for compliance with vehicle laws including driving under the influence statutes.

to state police, the reason for traffic safety checkpoints is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers.

Drivers can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.

Listed below are the supervisory-approved traffic safety checkpoint locations in the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 district.

This includes the following Kentucky counties:

Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg.

These locations can also be found at http://www.kentuckystatepolice.org.

BALLARD COUNTY

US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility

US 60 – at Crystal Lake Road

US 60 – at KY 1186

US 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)

US 60 at Bill Corner Road

US 62 – at Lovelaceville (4-way intersection)

US 62 – Ballard/Carlisle County line

KY 286 – at KY 1345 (Myer Road 4-way intersection)

KY 310 – at KY 1105 Oscar

KY 473 – at KY 358

KY 473 – at KY 1564 (Joppa Landing Road)

KY 1105 – at KY 473 (West) Bandana

KY 1290 – at North Ballard Church Road

Holloway Landing Road and Sallie Crice Road

Wildlife Lodge Road and Turner Lake Road

CALLOWAY COUNTY

US 641S – between Tennessee state line, limits of Hazel

US 641S – at Green Plains Road

US 641S – at Barber Drive

US 641S – southernmost limits of Murray to MP 6.5

KY 80 – at Potts Road

KY 80 – at Hale Road

KY 94W – at KY 893 Lynn Grove

KY 94W – at KY 1660 (Robertson Road)

KY 94E – at KY 280

KY 94E – at KY 497

KY 121S – at Tennessee state line

KY 121S – at Henderson Road

KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690

KY 121S – at Applewood Road/Locust Grove Church Road

KY 121N – at KY 1660

KY 121N – between MP 21.066 – MP 21.259

KY 280 – at Cohoon Road

KY 299 – at KY 464 Kirksey

KY 464 – at KY 1824

KY 464 – at KY 1836 (Hammond Road)

KY 732 – at Turner Road

KY 893 – at KY 1497

KY 1497 – at Justice Road

CARLISLE COUNTY

US 51 – at KY 80 Arlington

US 51 – at the Ballard/Carlisle County line

US 62 – at Ballard/Carlisle County line

US 62 – at KY 121

US 62 – at KY 1820 KY 80 – at KY 307

KY 80 – at CR 1126

KY 121 – at KY 307 Thomasville

KY 307 – at CR 1110/CR 1116

KY 1371 – at KY 1377

FULTON COUNTY

US 45 – at KY 307

US 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility

KY 94 – at KY 1099 (west of Hickman)

KY 94 – at KY 239 (4-way stop intersection) Cayce

KY 116 – at KY 166

KY 125 – at KY 166

KY 125 – at KY 1099

KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line

KY 166 – at KY 239

KY 309 – at KY 1099

GRAVES COUNTY

US 45S – KY 94 Water Valley

US 45S – KY 339 Wingo

US 45S – at or about Brush Creek Bridge (MP 6.084)

US 45N – KY 121

US 45N – KY 849 intersection

US 45N – KY 1241 Folsomdale community

US 45N – at or about McCracken/Graves County line

KY 58 – KY 301

KY 80 – at Carlisle/Graves County line

KY 94 – at or about MP 3

KY 94 – at KY 303

KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville

KY 94 – at KY 97 Tri City

KY 97 – at or about MP 0 to MP 1.114

KY 97 – at KY 1485 Bell City

KY 97 – at KY339E/KY 381 Sedalia

KY 121N – KY 339W intersection

KY 121S – Farmington (at or about former Bank of Farmington)

KY 129 – at Wingo Road

KY 131 – at KY 348 (4-way stop) Symsonia

KY 131 – from at or about MP 9.8 – MP 9.9 (Kaler Store)

KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)

KY 339 – at KY 1820 Melber

KY 408 – at KY 945

KY 408 – at KY 1241

KY 943 – at or about Batts Road/Mood Road intersection

KY 1241 – at Knight

KY 1890 – between KY 97 & Jeff Davis Road

HICKMAN COUNTY

US 51 – at Carlisle/Hickman County line

US 51 – at KY 1529

KY 58 – at KY 123 Columbus

KY 58 – at KY 307

KY 80 – from MP 0 – 3.5

KY 94 – at KY 307

KY 123 – at KY 239

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

US 60 – US 60 at or about the new Ledbetter Bridge connector intersection

US 60 – at or about former Ledbetter Elementary School (between MP 5.5-MP5.8)

US 60 – at or between Dyer Hill Mine Road and 3 Rivers Rock Quarry entrances US 60 – at or about MP 21.3

US 60 – from MP 29 to MP 29.059 at or about Livingston/Crittenden County line

KY 70 – at KY 866

KY 93 – KY 2225 from MP .3 to MP .5 (Iuka Road & Jake Dukes Road)

KY 93 – at KY 453

KY 133 – KY 838

KY 137 – at Birdsville Road

KY 137 – at KY 1436

KY 453 – at or about MP 0

KY 453 – Haddox Ferry Road (at or about MP 10.460)

KY 453 – Coon Chapel Road (at or about MP 13.990)

LYON COUNTY

US 62 – at KY 810 (South)

US 62 – at KY 295 North (Dycusburg Road intersection/all directions & lanes)

US 62 – at or about Eddyville Industrial Park KY 93 South – at Port Authority Road

KY 93 South – at KY 293 & 1055 intersection

KY 293 – at or about MP 2.4

KY 295 – at Crittenden/Lyon County line

KY 1943 – at Joe Peek Road

KY 453 – at or about MP 0.0 - MP 0.4

USFS Woodlands Trace – at or about entrance to LBL

MARSHALL COUNTY

US 62 – between MP 9.4 – MP 10.8

US 68 – at or about west end base of Eggner’s Ferry’s Bridge

US 68 – McCracken/Marshall County line

US 68 – at KY 95

US 68 – at Moors Camp Highway

US 68 – at Olive Creek Road

US 641 – at KY 402 intersection

US 641 – at Riley Road

US 641 – at KY 1422

KY 58 – at Woodtrace Lane/Kyabram Drive

KY 95 – at Jericho Lane

KY 282 – KY 1523

KY 348 – between MP 4.7 – MP 5.0

KY 402 – KY 1824 (4-way stop) Hardin

KY 402 – KY 1311

KY 408 – Salem Chapel Road

MCCRACKEN COUNTY

US 60 (Clarks River Road) – at or about Harned’s BBQ

US 60 (West) – at Rice Springs Road

KY 305 – at Coleman Road

KY 305 – at Schimtt Farms

KY 339 (Clinton Road) – at New Hope Church Road

KY 348 (Lovelaceville Florence Station Road East) – at KY 994

KY 450 – at Puryear Highway

KY 994 (Old Mayfield Road) – at KY 1014 (Houser Road)

KY 1241 – at St. John’s Church

KY 1954 (Husbands Road) – at KY 999 (Krebs Station Road)

KY 1954 (Husbands Road) – at or about 0.3 mile marker

TRIGG COUNTY

US 68E – at or about 1 mile East of I-24

US 68W – at or between MP 3.1 – MP 3.5

US 68W – at Arrowhead Trail

US 68X (Bypass) – West of Howard Anderson Bridge

KY 124 – at West End Street

KY 124 – at KY 624

KY 124 – at KY 128

KY 139S – at Old Dover Road

KY 139S – at KY 164

KY 139S – at Old Cadiz Maggie Road (market)

KY 139N – at KY 124

KY 139N – at Bush Road

KY 139N – at Tyler Road

KY 164 – at KY 525

KY 274 – at Goose Hollow Road (Rockcastle -way)

KY 274 – West of John Woodruff Bridge/entrance to boat ramp

KY 624 – at J. Stewart Cemetery Road

KY 778 – at KY 276

KY 1489 – at KY 918

KY 1507 – at KY 958

