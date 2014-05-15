McCracken County deputies respond to head on crash on Hwy 60

Around 8:20 p.m., on Thursday, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on injury collision on Hwy 60 in Kevil, Kentucky.

Katherine G. Dalton, 41, of Kevil, Kentucky was driving a Mercury westbound on Hwy 60 when she swerved left across the eastbound lane and struck the guardrail.

The vehicle then struck an eastbound Ford Fusion head-on driven by Brittany D. Whitson, 23, of Kevil. Both Dalton and Whitson were taken by Mercy EMS to Lourdes Hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, both drivers were wearing seat belts and both motor vehicles had air bags deployed inside the vehicles.

The West McCracken Fire Department assisted at the scene. Meadow’s Towing removed the two vehicles from the roadway. Both lanes of Hwy 60 were blocked due to the crash for one hour.

