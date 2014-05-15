3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Dunklin County, Mo.

Did you feel it? There was an earthquake in Dunklin County on Thursday morning around 10:44 a.m.

USGS registered the earthquake at a 3.1, almost four miles west-northwest of Malden, Missouri.

One viewer who lives on County Road 229 heard and felt the earthquake. They say there was a really loud boom, and it shook their house strongly. There was no damage or the home, but the viewer says it was a scary experience.



Sheriff Bob Holder says at this time, there is no reported damage.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.