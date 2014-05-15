Multiple vehicle crash in Graves County injures two drivers

Graves County deputies responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says it happened around 7:50 a.m. on US 45 North at the KY 849 West.

According to witnesses, a 2002 Dodge sedan driven by Charlotte Rodgers, 46, of Melber, Kentucky was traveling westbound on KY 849 West.

The vehicle crossed the southbound lane of US 45 North, where it collided with a 2001 Toyota sedan operated by 65-year-old Leslie Batts of Mayfield, Kentucky.

The Rodgers' vehicle then crossed into the northbound lanes of US 45 North where it hit a 2003 Chevrolet truck operated by 63-year-old Tommy Ferguson of Buchanan, Tennessee.

Tommy Ferguson and his wife Linda Ferguson were not injured. Both Rodgers and Batts were taken to Baptist Health in Paducah with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves EMS, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and the Viola Fire Department.