Fire under investigation, damages Cape Girardeau Co. mobile home

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Crews responded to a mobile home fire early Thursday morning on Route K in Cape Girardeau County.

According to Gordonville Fire Chief Randy Morris, no injuries are being reported at this time but the mobile home was significantly damaged and is unlivable.

The owner of the home was able to escape the fire on her own.

The cause is unknown at this time but the investigation continues, Morris says. 

The call for the fire came in around 7 a.m.

The mobile home is located in a mobile home park directly across from Notre Dame Regional High School.

Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates.

