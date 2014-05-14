SEMO hoops searching for two assistants

Southeast Missouri State head coach Dickey Nutt is searching for two new assistants after Jon Cremins and Jessie Evans left the program.

Cremins joined the Southeast staff in August 2012. He has accepted a coaching position at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

Evans had also been on the Redhawks staff the last two seasons, coaching the team's post players.

Redhawks sophomore walk-on guard Kyle Stroder has also left the program. The former Leopold High School standout played in just 8 games last season, scoring a total of 11 points.

Former SEMO walk-on Will Holifield will join the Redhawks coaching staff as a student assistant.

