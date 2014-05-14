Redhawks dismiss Lathrop from team

Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz has dismissed junior quarterback Scott Lathrop from the Redhawks for a violation of team rules, according to Southeast sports information director Jeff Honza.

Lathrop started all 11 games as a red-shirt freshman for SEMO in 2012. He split starting reps last season with Kyle Snyder.

Matukewicz announced prior to the spring game that Lathrop would not be in the running for the starting job next season.

Snyder and Blake Jackson are competing for the starting job heading into the summer.

