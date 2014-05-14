Woman caught skimming money could face deportation, whooping cou - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman caught skimming money could face deportation, whooping cough cases on the rise in Butler Co.

Woman caught skimming money could face deportation, whooping cough cases on the rise in Butler Co.

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Health officials in Butler County say whooping cough cases are on the rise. Health officials in Butler County say whooping cough cases are on the rise.
Authorities are searching for a stolen Hummer from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department. Authorities are searching for a stolen Hummer from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.
Cindy Stearns was found guilty of first degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of her father. Cindy Stearns was found guilty of first degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of her father.

Good evening,

When Dow Boyer was caught skimming money from her employer, the crime led to a chain of events that has left the wife and mother battling to stay in the country. Boyer was general manager of CiCi’s Pizza in Farmington, Mo. She was convicted in December of stealing from the restaurant and sentenced to five years of probation. Todd Tumminia talked to her family today and will have more on this story on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

A warning for parents: whooping cough cases are on the rise in Butler County. Since March of this year, Butler County health officials have seen five confirmed cases of Pertussis, or whooping cough, all in school age children. Christy Millweard talked to those officials today. You can click here to see what they said.

Authorities in southeast Missouri are searching for a stolen Hummer – a one-time military vehicle taken from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. It’s described as black and gray camo finish with a soft top.

A southern Illinois woman was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of her father. It took the jury less than two hours to find Stearns guilty on all counts. You can click here to continue reading.

The Arkansas Supreme Court refused Wednesday to put on hold a ruling that overturned the state’s constitutional ban on gay marriage, but the short-lived ability for same-sex couples to wed in the state still came to a halt amid confusion about what comes next.

A federal judge’s decision to allow same-sex marriages in Idaho starting Friday has attorneys for the state scrambling to appeal and gay rights advocates planning their next steps. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Candy Dale overturned Idaho’s ban on same-sex marriages on Tuesday.

In international news, rescue workers coated in grime trudged repeatedly out of a coal mine on Wednesday with stretchers of bodies that swelled the death toll to 274 – the worst such disaster in Turkish history.

Amber Ruch
KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer
aruch@kfvs12.com
Facebook and Twitter
KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:23 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly