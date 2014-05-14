Woman caught skimming money could face deportation, whooping cough cases on the rise in Butler Co.

Cindy Stearns was found guilty of first degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of her father.

When Dow Boyer was caught skimming money from her employer, the crime led to a chain of events that has left the wife and mother battling to stay in the country. Boyer was general manager of CiCi’s Pizza in Farmington, Mo. She was convicted in December of stealing from the restaurant and sentenced to five years of probation. Todd Tumminia talked to her family today and will have more on this story on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

A warning for parents: whooping cough cases are on the rise in Butler County. Since March of this year, Butler County health officials have seen five confirmed cases of Pertussis, or whooping cough, all in school age children. Christy Millweard talked to those officials today. You can click here to see what they said.

Authorities in southeast Missouri are searching for a stolen Hummer – a one-time military vehicle taken from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. It’s described as black and gray camo finish with a soft top.

A southern Illinois woman was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of her father. It took the jury less than two hours to find Stearns guilty on all counts. You can click here to continue reading.

The Arkansas Supreme Court refused Wednesday to put on hold a ruling that overturned the state’s constitutional ban on gay marriage, but the short-lived ability for same-sex couples to wed in the state still came to a halt amid confusion about what comes next.

A federal judge’s decision to allow same-sex marriages in Idaho starting Friday has attorneys for the state scrambling to appeal and gay rights advocates planning their next steps. U.S. District Magistrate Judge Candy Dale overturned Idaho’s ban on same-sex marriages on Tuesday.

In international news, rescue workers coated in grime trudged repeatedly out of a coal mine on Wednesday with stretchers of bodies that swelled the death toll to 274 – the worst such disaster in Turkish history.

