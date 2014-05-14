Public Safety internship available at Wappapello Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake is currently seeking someone who is interested in a Student Conservation Association (SCA) Public Safety Internship paid position for summer.

The SCA Public Safety Intern will work under park rangers and together they will help public safety to those who are recreating on USACE-managed public lands and waters.

They need a valid driver’s license and minimal physical ability that may require extended periods in the outdoors during adverse conditions such as heat, cold, or rain.

The intern could work from 12-16 weeks starting in the late May and going through early September, but that time frame is negotiable. Applicants must be at least 18 years old for this position but there is no age maximum.

The intern will receive a $75 per week stipend and be reimbursed for mileage to and from work.

Qualifying interns are offered the opportunity to apply for an AmeriCorps Education Award ranging from $1,175-$1,400 that can be used for college tuition or repaying qualified student loans. SCA/AmeriCorps enrollees also receive deferment and/or zero interest rates on qualified student loans during their service. Interns may receive academic credit depending on the college they attend.

If you are interested please phone 573-222-8562 and email Andrew.Jefferson@usace.army.mil or drop off your resume at the Wappapello Lake Project Office at 10992 Hwy T, Wappapello, Missouri, weekdays 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

