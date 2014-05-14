Sheriff's department looking for man in connection with stolen Humvee

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department is looking for Michael Gray in connection with a stolen Humvee. (Source: St. Francois County Sheriff's Department)

FARMINGTON, MO. (KFVS/AP) - The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man in connection with a stolen Humvee.



The Humvee was a one-time military vehicle. It was taken from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Michael Gray is wanted in connection with the theft of the Humvee on or about May 5.

They say Gray is believed to be in the St. Francois County area, but his whereabouts are unknown. The public is asked to call the St. Francois County Sheriff at 431-3131. If Gray is seen, they say he should not be approached.



The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Mo. (http://bit.ly/1gnpOBD ) reports that the sheriff's department acquired the camouflaged Humvee through a Defense Department program.



According to a spokesperson with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, the ex-military Humvee was stolen on or around early May 5 from a road and bridge maintenance facility. It was there for maintenance.

It's described as a black and gray camo finish with a soft top.

The sheriff's department said it was used early on May 5 in a burglary at the Midway Bar and Grill on MO. Route 32 between Farmington and Ste. Genevieve. Video from the scene shows the suspect drove the vehicle to the bar before breaking into the bar.

Deputies in both counties are searching for the Humvee. Meanwhile, surveillance cameras captured the crime and authorities are searching for persons of interest.

