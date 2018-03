Missouri unemployment down to 6.6%

A new report, released by they Missouri Department of Economic Development, finds that non farm payroll employment grew by 8200 jobs. This resulted in Missouri's unemployment rate dropping by a tenth of a point, bringing it to 6.6 percent.In April alone, retail increased 1,900 jobs, leisure and hospitality was up by 2,000 and construction totaled 2,400 jobs added to the economy.In the past year, non farm payroll employment in Missouri produced 38,800 jobs. Administrative and support and waste management gained 9,300 jobs.Companies interested in learning about the new and expanding jobs, should visit www.ded.mo.gov