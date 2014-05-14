Illinois health departments given grants to test for West Nile virus

Mosquitoes will soon be flying around and the Illinois Department of Public Health has awarded West Nile prevention grants totaling $3 million to 92 local health departments.The grants are based on surveillance over the last three years and population.Health departments will use the funding to collect birds and mosquito samples for virus testing."Over the past five years, 507 human cases, including 30 West Nile virus-related deaths were reported in Illinois," said IDPH Director Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck. "Our local health departments around ht state are on the front lines in th eight against West Nile virus and it is importation they have the resources necessary to monitor mosquito activity, take step to reduce the mosquito population and investigate human infections."Health officials say to protect yourself by practicing the three 'R's": Reduce - Repel - Report.