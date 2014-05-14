Show Me Value Tour stops at Poplar Bluff Jr. High School - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Show Me Value Tour stops at Poplar Bluff Jr. High School

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Tim Wolfe speaking to students. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 School District)
Chris Koster speaking to students. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 School District)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

As part of the Show Me Value Tour, University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe and MU alumnus Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster spoke to Poplar Bluff Junior High School eighth graders on Thursday, May 8, about the importance of higher education.

Mizzou has produced 59 engineers, 37 lawyers, 32 nurses, 30 doctors, 16 pharmacists, five dentists and three veterinarians in Poplar Bluff, according to data Wolfe presented.

“Unequivocally, there is no greater investment you can make in yourself than going to college,” said Wolfe, adding that college graduates earn twice the amount that high school graduates make, or $1.6 million over a lifetime.

