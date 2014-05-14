SEMO softball coach's contract not renewed

Southeast Missouri State University A.D. Mark Alnutt has announced that the contract of Head Softball Coach Lana Richmond has not been renewed.Richmond has been at Southeast since 1983 and has a career record complied a career record of 884-710 (.555) in 32 seasons.Southeast says they will conduct a national search for a new head coach.The Redhawks finished the 2013 season at 11-34 and 3-20 in league play.