Architects seek input from educators on building plan

Clockwise from left: are PBHS Assistant Principal Chris Martinez; Stephanie Hillis, Gail Karlish, Kathy Miller, Patti McCoy, Nicole Duncan and Robert Curry of the Science Department; and architects Greg Hielsberg and Todd Powers. (Source: Poplar Bluff R1)

Officials from Ittner Architects of St. Louis began the programming phase of the buildings plan on Tuesday, May 6, visiting with Poplar Bluff High School educators to define needed space in the new facility, which will be located at the site of the fifth and sixth grade center.

Planners continue to meet with administration, faculty and staff from fifth and sixth grade and Junior High, focusing on the longest duration projects first.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.