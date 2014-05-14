Injury school bus crash - Woman found guilty of murdering father - 2nd US MERS case confirmed

A second case of the MERS virus has been confirmed in the U.S.

A southern Illinois woman was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of her father. Allison Twaits has the details tonight at 5:00.

A car hydroplaned into a bus this morning in McCracken County, Kentucky. See new pictures and how the students are doing tonight at 5:03.

Superintendent of Sikeston schools Tom Williams said on May 14 a third-party investigator found the claims some Sikeston teachers made that they were harassed by the school district because of their common core beliefs were deemed unfounded.

It may be the quickest way for a thief to break into your garage and get into your house. The trick is out there - online videos show it being done. Raycom News Network's Mark Bullock has the information you need to stop the crooks at 5:22.

It's been a rainy day in the Heartland. Grant Dade says tonight will be cool and breezy with rain showers lingering.

The town of Lilbourn has been hit pretty hard by flash flooding a couple weeks ago. And, with the rain continuing to fall, some fear this rain on top of already soggy ground will create more flooding.

Parts of Union County were without power after a rollover crash Wednesday morning.

Sadly, a 20-year-old Kentucky woman has died after a crash where her 9-year-old niece was found injured in the truck laying in a creek bed.

Trending on Facebook: In surveillance video provided by the family, their kindergarten student is shown walking to the school bathroom. What came next shocked and angered the family.

Parents listen up! It is not just your kids that need vaccinations to keep them healthy, adults around them need it too. After an increase of whooping cough cases, health officials want you to be aware and get vaccinated. Christy Millweard is live at 6:00 with what you need to know

Police have released surveillance images of a Murphysboro bank robbery suspect.

