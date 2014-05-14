Top Students honored at Student Excellence Awards ceremony - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Top Students honored at Student Excellence Awards ceremony

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Three Rivers College recognized over 50 of its highest-performing students at its Annual Student Excellence Awards ceremony on May 9.

Winners were chosen to represent each academic department and career education program, the Three Rivers Centers, honor society students, and major student organizations.

“The Student Excellence Awards are a celebration not only of academic success, but of the hard work and diversity of our student body,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, President of Three Rivers College. “These students come from different backgrounds and different programs of study, but they are all united in their pursuit of leadership and excellence.”

To be eligible to receive an Academic Excellence Award, a student must have completed at least 15 credit hours and have a 3.0 cumulative GPA. Winners from academic and career programs are chosen by that program’s leadership based upon recommendations from individual faculty members. The leadership of each organization selects student organization, Center, and honor society award recipients.

