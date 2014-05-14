Graves Co. ATC students rank 3rd statewide in National Career Ready Certificate

Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center students ranked third statewide in earning the National Career Ready Certificate for the 2013-14 school year, with a pass rate of some 86.4 percent.

Last year, the Mayfield-Graves County ATC tied for fifth place statewide with a pass rate of some 81.8 percent, all according to the local ATC's principal, Mike Miller. He said he is very pleased with the scores, especially this year's.

"This is a reflection of the high quality of both the students and the schools in our community, along with the cooperative spirit that exists in our school culture," Miller said.



The statistics are the result of Work Keys Testing and are part of a major focus on current K-12 curriculum and learning, as they relate to college and career readiness. The Mayfield-Graves County ATC offers a range of programs to students enrolled in Mayfield, Graves County, and Carlisle County high schools.

