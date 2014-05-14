Graves Co. ATC students rank 3rd statewide in National Career Re - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co. ATC students rank 3rd statewide in National Career Ready Certificate

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center students ranked third statewide in earning the National Career Ready Certificate for the 2013-14 school year, with a pass rate of some 86.4 percent.

Last year, the Mayfield-Graves County ATC tied for fifth place statewide with a pass rate of some 81.8 percent, all according to the local ATC's principal, Mike Miller. He said he is very pleased with the scores, especially this year's.

"This is a reflection of the high quality of both the students and the schools in our community, along with the cooperative spirit that exists in our school culture," Miller said.

The statistics are the result of Work Keys Testing and are part of a major focus on current K-12 curriculum and learning, as they relate to college and career readiness. The Mayfield-Graves County ATC offers a range of programs to students enrolled in Mayfield, Graves County, and Carlisle County high schools.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:51 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:41:23 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

Powered by Frankly