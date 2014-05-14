Woman found guilty of first-degree murder of father in Williamson Co.

Williamson County sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide and shooting at a home northeast of Herrin at 18609 Freeman Spur Road.

The girlfriend, who was shot in the back of the head escaped. She ran from this home across the street to a neighbor's house.

Two other defendants already are serving prison time for James' death.

A southern Illinois woman was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of her father.Cindy Stearns, 54, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Charles James in Herrin.Two other defendants already are serving prison time for James' death. Eighteen-year-old Joshua Dallacosta was found guilty and sentenced to 45 years. His mother, 38-year-old Kate Bodie, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is serving a 50-year sentence.

It took the jury less than two hours to find sterns guilty on all counts.

The assistant state's attorney says this was a planned execution.



On Monday, one of Stearns' alleged co-conspirators, Kate Bodie took the stand to testify against Stearns for a plea deal.

"Basically it was her testimony that Bode was by gunpoint forced over the course of the evening, May 24 to go through with this, and again I don't think the evidence backed that up," Sean Demellow, Assistants State’s Attorney said. " I don't think her own interview backed that up or Mrs. Bode's testimony backed that up and she had an uphill battle."

The sentencing for Stearns is set for July 18.