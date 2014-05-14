Woman found guilty of first-degree murder of father in Williamso - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman found guilty of first-degree murder of father in Williamson Co.

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
MARION, IL (KFVS) - A southern Illinois woman was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of her father.

Cindy Stearns, 54, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Charles James in Herrin.

Two other defendants already are serving prison time for James' death. Eighteen-year-old Joshua Dallacosta was found guilty and sentenced to 45 years. His mother, 38-year-old Kate Bodie, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is serving a 50-year sentence.

It took the jury less than two hours to find sterns guilty on all counts.

The assistant state's attorney says this was a planned execution.

The girlfriend, who was shot in the back of the head escaped. She ran from this home across the street to a neighbor's house where they called police.

On Monday, one of Stearns' alleged co-conspirators, Kate Bodie took the stand to testify against Stearns for a plea deal.

"Basically it was her testimony that Bode was by gunpoint forced over the course of the evening, May 24 to go through with this, and again I don't think the evidence backed that up," Sean Demellow, Assistants State’s Attorney said. " I don't think her own interview backed that up or Mrs. Bode's testimony backed that up and she had an uphill battle."

The sentencing for Stearns is set for July 18.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.


