Illinois man accused of mailing pot to Mississippi Co. Detention Center

Deputies say a southern Illinois man is accused of mailing pot to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Lenard Duncan, 30, of Mound City was charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

"There's a never ending struggle between inmates who seek out contraband and corrections staff who work to keep contraband out of jail," said Sheriff Keith Moore.

Deputies found a letter full of marijuana wrapped in a bank statement and other document addressed to Duncan.

According to Sheriff Moore, Duncan had been an inmate and shared a cell with the person the letter was sent to.

Duncan was booked into the detention center under $25,000 bond.

