IRS: Thursday is deadline for tax exempt organizations to file in MO, IL

According to the Internal Revenue Service, Thursday is the deadline for more than 35,500 tax-exempt organizations in Missouri and 67,000 tax-exempt organizations in Illinois to file a Form 990-series information return or notice for 2013.

Tax-exempt organizations with average annual receipts above $50,000 must file a Form 990 or 990-EZ depending on their receipts and assets.

Private foundations file a Form 990-PF. Those with average annual receipts of $50,000 or less may file an electronic notice called a Form 990-N (e-Postcard).

Churches and church-related organizations are not required to file annual reports.

The IRS cautions all tax-exempt organizations not to include Social Security numbers (SSNs) or other unneeded personal information on their Form 990. By law, both the IRS and most tax-exempt organizations are required to publicly disclose most parts of form filings, including schedules and attachments.

“The IRS urges organizations to file electronically to reduce the risk of inadvertently including SSNs or other unneeded personal information,” said IRS spokesman Michael Devine.

According to a news release from the IRS, organizations that need additional time to file a Form 990, 990-EZ or 990-PF may obtain an extension. There is no extension is available for filing the Form 990-N. By law, organizations that fail to file required annual reports for three consecutive years will see their federal tax exemptions automatically revoked.

The IRS offers an online search tool, Exempt Organizations Select Check (http://www.irs.gov/Charities-&-Non-Profits/Exempt-Organizations-Select-Check), to help users find key information about certain tax-exempt organizations, including whether organizations have had their federal tax exemptions automatically revoked.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.