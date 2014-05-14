20-year-old killed, 9-year-old rescued after truck crashes into - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

20-year-old killed, 9-year-old rescued after truck crashes into Ky. creek

A Kentucky woman has died after a crash in western Kentucky.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says Kentucky State Police took a missing persons report Tuesday on 20-year-old Kali Papierski and her 9-year-old niece.

Redmon says Papierski left the Pilot Oak Community to take her niece to Carr Elementary School in Fulton, Ky. around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The girl's father went to pick up his daughter at school and was told that she never made it.

Emergency Management was notified as well as surrounding fire departments to conduct a search of South Graves County for the missing persons.

A family member notified the Kentucky State Police and said that they found the vehicle in a creek bottom off KY 94 West, East of Kingston Road.

Deputy Richard Edwards was first on scene and found Papierski and the girl trapped inside the vehicle with the water rising due to the heavy rainfall.

Deputy Edwards with the help of Emergency Management Director Jamie Locke was able to stabilize the patient until EMS made it on scene.

The juvenile was removed from the vehicle and transported to Lourdes Hospital by Mayfield EMS. The juvenile was then transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for further treatment.

Officers say Kali Papierski did not survive the wreck.

The Kentucky State Police, the Graves County Rescue Squad, Cuba Fire Department, Sedalia Fire Department, Water Valley Fire Department, Mayfield Fire/EMS assisted at the scene. The sheriff's office wants to thank these departments and the family members for their help.

