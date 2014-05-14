OH Teacher caught on camera grabbing kindergartner by face

Anthony and Autumn Nelson of Wharton, have two kids in Riverdale Schools in Hancock County. Their son, 6-year-old Ian, is a kindergartner. In surveillance video provided by the family, Ian on Wednesday May 7 is shown walking to the school bathroom.

When he comes out a short time later, his teacher, Barb Williams, confronts him. She grabs him and picks him up against the wall. Seconds later, she grabs him by the face and then by the shirt. His head flops back as she picks him up off the floor.

Ian's parents are furious.

Williams learned Tuesday she has been suspended for 10-days.

"I would consider what would happen to myself, if I were to do that to her. If I were to do that to her, I would go to jail," said Anthony Nelson.

"He was in the other room and I watched it out in the kitchen and I just started crying. I burst out in tears. I called my mom, I called his mom," said Autumn Nelson.

The Nelsons say that ten day suspension is like an early vacation for the teacher, since there are only ten days left in the school year. They say they want her to be terminated from Riverdale Schools. The Nelsons plan to take the video to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office to try to file criminal charges against Williams.

