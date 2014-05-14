7 students injured, Hwy. 62 reopened after bus crash in McCracke - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

7 students injured, Hwy. 62 reopened after bus crash in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A school bus with McCracken County School District was involved in a crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of US 62 and KY 286 near Heath.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, one lane of Highway 62 was closed because of the crash, but all lanes have been reopened to traffic.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m.

Nine students from Heath Elementary, ranging in age from 6 to 10 years old, were on the bus and seven were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening (appearing to be minor) injuries. All of the students have been released from the hospital. Two students were released to their parents at the scene.

The bus driver, a McCracken Co. resident, was also taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. The bus drive plane to work her bus route Wednesday afternoon.

A 1967 Ford Mustang driven by Joshua White, 22, of LaCenter hydroplaned and ran into the bus, causing the bus to run off the road.

White was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators says the contributing factors are the weather related - and nothing was nothing seen during the investigation that would warrant criminal charges.

