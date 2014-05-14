Crash causes power outages in Union County

Parts of Union County are without power after a rollover crash Wednesday morning.According to the sheriff's department, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Highway 146 near Anna.No injuries were reported.At its peak, the power outage impacted around 600 Ameren Illinois customers.Power also went out at the Anna-Jonesboro High School around 7:12 a.m. due to the crash.An official with the school says students waited in the gym until power was restored around 8:30 a.m. The rest of the school day is expected to go on as normal.