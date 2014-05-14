College baseball scores from Tuesday 5/13 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Here are College baseball scores and recaps from Tuesday night.

Southeast Missouri---3
Vanderbilt---10
**Redhawks cut Vandy lead to 2-1 in 3rd on Cole Bieser hit driving in Dalton Hewitt. But the nationally ranked Commodores scored 6 runs in the 5th and never looked back for the 10-3 win**

Kentucky---3
Murray State---4
12 Innings
**Murray State Junior Outfielder Derek Yoder hit a two out walk off hit in the 12th inning to give the Breds a 4-3 12 inning win over Kentucky. The 2nd straight at Brooks stadium in Paducah for Murray State.
