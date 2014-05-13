Residents have trouble with roads in Bollinger County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Residents have trouble with roads in Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Mother Nature left its mark on the Heartland with a bunch of downed power lines and trees limbs earlier in the week. Another problem some areas are still dealing with is flooding.

The more rain some Bollinger County residents get, the more they cringe. With more expected, they are hoping their roads don't get any worse.

Our crew saw water running across bridges, roads with deep gullies and some potholes. Residents say it's bad when it rains, but the recent flooding really left a mark.

It's a problem people say they hope gets fixed sooner rather than later.

"You can't go anywhere dressed nice," Paula McIntyre said. "You get mud everywhere and I know it's part of living on the county roads but they shouldn't be this bad."

We tried calling the county road service to see if they have any plans in place and so far, we haven't heard back. Once we hear from them, we will be sure to pass it along.

